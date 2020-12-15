2 killed after colliding with MLA's car, driver out on bail

Two people died after their two-wheeler collided with a car owned by BJP MLA, Kisan Kathore, who was present in the car at the time of accident that took place near Kalyan on Sunday evening. The driver of the car was later released on bail by the session court, after he was held on Monday, by Kalyan rural police.

"The accident took place near Dahagaon village, in Kalyan taluka, on Sunday evening. The car owned by BJP (Bharatiya Janta Party) MLA Kisan Kathore and driven by his driver collided against a bike. The accident led to the death of two victims, a biker and a girl who was the pillion rider," said police official from Kalyan rural police station.

Kisan Kathore represents the Murbad area of Kalyan taluka. The accident took place when Kathore was commuting in his car towards Badlapur. The driver Kiran Bhopi, 29, was arrested by the police following the incident. Kathore, who received minor injuries in the accident was immediately taken to a private hospital.

"Folllowing the police investigation, on Monday the accused Bhopi was produced in the session court, where he was granted bail. The accident killed the biker Amit Nandalal Singh, 22 and Simran Deepak Singh, 18, who were residents of Pisavli village near Kalyan," informed police official.

According to the police official, the accident was so terrible that the biker died on the spot, while the girl took her last breath while undergoing treatment.

Following the accident, Kathore released a video on social media revealing about his safe escape. However, he was highly criticised on social media for his silence over the death of the two victims.