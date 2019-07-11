2 injured in rain-related incidents

<p><strong>MUMBAI: </strong>Two persons were injured in Mumbai, in separate incidents on Tuesday afternoon. In the first case, a landslide was reported at Sallamuddin hill, affecting the slums atop, at Sion-Koliwada. The victim, Shailamma Sanmugon Devendra, 30 injured his leg. </p><p>He was sent to Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital at Sion. In another incident, a man was injured when tree branches fell on him at Ghatkopar West. The injured, Laxmikant Singh, was sent to Hindu Sabha hospital, where he was treated and discharged.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>