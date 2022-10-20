2 held for railway diesel theft in Mumbai, 700 litres of diesel recovered from the duo | File Photo

Two people were arrested on Wednesday for alleged diesel theft from railway premises while 700-litre diesel was recovered from their possession. The duo was identified as Mohammad Ismail Shaikh and Santosh Pandey. According to sources, both suspects have confessed to their crimes.

The railways have stocked diesel for operating water pumps used to flush out water during monsoon. As the rains have almost subsided, the diesel barrels were kept at the Jogeshwari yard and meant to be returned to the railway department concerned.

Speaking about the arrests, a senior Railway Protection Force official said, “Our crime prevention team got the lead regarding this case and a trap was laid accordingly, leading to the duo's arrest. Both of them were produced before the railway court which sent them to one-day jail custody.”