2 held for breaking into mobile shop, 47 phones recovered

The RAK Marg police has arrested two persons for allegedly breaking into a mobile phone shop in Wadala and stealing 86 mobiles and 40 wrist watches worth Rs 6 lakh. Police has seized 47 mobiles from two accused identified as Monu Usman Khan and Mubarak Ramajan Shaikh while their third accomplice is still at large.

According to the police, three accused broke into a mobile shop on the night of June 28.