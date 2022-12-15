2 Dharavi men booked for uploading child pornography

Mumbai: A case has been registered at the Dharavi police station against two men for allegedly publishing child pornography on social media.

The case was registered after the state police received a tip-off from the Central Government with information about the suspects who allegedly circulate child pornography.

According to the police, the suspects posted the illicit content on Instagram and Facebook.

The Central Government was informed about the suspects by the U.S.-based organisation National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The NCMEC, established by the U.S. Congress, has a centralized reporting system by which internet service providers across the world or intermediaries like Facebook and YouTube can report persons who circulate images of child pornography.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a central agency under the Union Home Ministry, has also signed an agreement with the NCMEC to receive information on child pornography, exploitation, etc.

The police sources said the Central Government shared with the police information about the IP addresses used by the suspects to upload the illicit content.

A case has been registered against SR Sutar and AK Shaikh under section 67B (punishment for publishing or transmitting material depicting children in sexually explicit acts, etc, in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

Recently, the Palghar Police had registered a case against four persons for allegedly publishing child pornography on social media.