2 brothers booked for driving a car with 'official stickers'

On Saturday, during nakabandi in the Five Gardens area, they stopped a car bearing 'official' stickers. Police said, the front and rear windshields of the car bore 'Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA)' stickers and in the front, there was a traffic police logo, while on its bumper was the legend 'All India Human Rights', with an Indian flag to boot.

When police inquired with the driver Mohammad Iqbal Abdul Kanan, 57, whether the car belonged to a current or former MLA, Kanan replied in the negative. He was also unable to justify the presence of other stickers as well, after which he was taken to the police station.

Since the car belongs to Kanan's brother, Abdul Salim, 60, he too was booked by police. The two were booked for fraudulent act, impersonation, under the State Emblem of India Act and for violating the COVID19 Epidemic Act norms, said an officer from the Matunga police station.

"An offence was registered and we seized the car. The two were not immediately arrested, due to the coronavirus pandemic and were served a notice instead," said the officer.

Last week, Matunga Police had arrested a father-son duo for allegedly driving a car with 'MLA' stickers and before that, Andheri Police had arrested a 20-year-old man on a similar charge.