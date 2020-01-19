2 boys among 3 held for molesting differently abled girls

Aurangabad: The driver of a school van was arrested and his two minor friends were detained for allegedly molesting some differently abled girl students here, police said on Sunday.

Police took the action on Saturday after a video clip of the molestation, shot by the two minor accused, went viral on social media, police said.

The accused driver has been identified as Avinash Shejul (19), an official said.

"Shejul picks up and drops mentally-challenged girls to and from their school at Valadgaon area in Aurangabad. Last week, he picked up the girls from their school. While dropping them home, he came across his two minor friends on the way and asked them to get into the vehicle," inspector Vitthal Pote of Satara Police Station here said.

"However, the duo started molesting and harassing the girls inside the van. They also shot the video of their acts and shared the video clip on social media later. Shejul kept that video as his WhatsApp status," he added.

The incident came to light after two local residents came across the video clip and approached the school authorities to complain about it.

"On Saturday, parents of the girls registered a complaint against the trio. After going through the video clip, Shejul was arrested, while his two minor friends were detained," Pote added.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said, adding that further investigation is on.