2 arrested with red sandalwood worth Rs 1.34 crore

Mumbai: Two persons were arrested in Mumbai for allegedly trying to smuggle Rs 1.34 crore worth of red sandalwood, police said on Friday.

On a specific tip-off, a Crime Branch Unit VII team intercepted a tempo carrying 1.345 tonnes of red sandal on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road on Thursday, an official said.

"The search of the vehicle yielded 26 pairs and a solitary log of red sandal, all wrapped in plastic. A forest department team which accompanied the police confirmed that the logs were of red sandal," he said.

He said Afsar Rahim Phoolwale (35) and Bhausaheb Govind Bhosale (34) have confessed that they planned to smuggle the red sandal abroad.

"They have been arrested under sections of the IPC, Forest Act. The two have been remanded in police custody till December 7," he said.