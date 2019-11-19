2 arrested for stealing trailer trolleys worth Rs 50 lakh

Mumbai: The Taloja police arrested two persons for stealing trailer trolleys worth Rs50 lakh in a series of thefts registered in Navi Mumbai. The two arrested accused used to sell the stolen trolleys in the black market at a lesser price.

The accused duo had stolen 12 trailer trolleys worth Rs50 lakh and had cases registered against them at six police stations in Navi Mumbai. During further investigation, the police also seized four more stolen trailer trolleys that were stashed away in a godown.