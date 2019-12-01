2 arrested for killing history-sheeter with stone

Mumbai: Two people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a history-sheeter in Antop Hill area of Mumbai, police said.

Kadar Nawab Khan (42), a resident of Wadala suburb, was found bludgeoned to death on Saturday morning, an official said.

"Our probe revealed that Jasim Khan and Nadeem Shaikh had an old enmity with Kadar. On Saturday morning, the three picked up an argument and Nadeem smashed Kadar's head and face with a stone," he said.

The Antop Hill police station official said Kadar was a history-sheeter and had cases of house-breaking theft and drug-running against his name.