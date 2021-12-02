2 ambulances damaged in tree collapse after heavy rain in Thane; none hurt

Two ambulances were damaged after a tree collapsed in a hospital premises here in Maharashtra after heavy rains, a civic official said on Thursday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place on Wednesday after Thane and neighbouring Palghar district witnessed heavy showers, he said.

Around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, a tree crashed on two ambulances parked in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital premises in Kalwa area, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

The roofs of the two vehicles were damaged, he said, adding that a team of local firemen and RDMC rushed to the spot and removed the dangerous portion of the tree.

A tree also fell on an electric cable at a civic water tank in Dativali area, he said.

There were a couple of complaints of water-logging in Thane city and civic teams attended to them, he said.

The city received 76.94 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, the official said.

Heavy rains were also witnessed in Palghar, but no untoward incident was reported so far, the district's disaster cell chief ,Vivekanand Kadam, said.

Mumbai, its satellite cities, north and central Maharashtra and south Gujarat received rains on Wednesday, owing to a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea and a western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department earlier said, adding that the showers are likely to continue on Thursday.

