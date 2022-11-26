1L children in Mumbai eligible for 3rd measles vaccine dose

CDC

Mumbai: Nearly four lakh children in Maharashtra, with one lakh in Mumbai alone, are eligible for the extra dose of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The BMC is waiting for instructions from the state and the Centre to implement a vaccination drive in the affected areas.

The decision to vaccinate infants younger than nine months has been prompted by a 9% year-on-year rise in infections and three deaths in this age group in the last one month.

Existing guidelines mandate the first dose of MMR vaccine at nine months and the second at 15 months. The Union Health Ministry has suggested an additional dose for fully vaccinated children. However, there is no clarity about the interval between the second and additional shots.

Moreover, a fresh proposal to administer a zero dose to infants between six and nine months is still being discussed. “We may give that in severely hit areas, but a final call will be taken after consultation with experts,” he said.

Dr Umang Agrawal, a specialist for infectious diseases at PD Hinduja Hospital and MRC (Mahim), said antibodies from mothers protect new-borns from measles but not all diseases. If the MMR vaccine is administered in the first six months, when maternal antibodies are still active, the child’s immune response might be blunted.

“Maternal antibodies cease at six months and the vaccine isn’t administered till nine months. The risk of infection from six to nine months therefore increases. Giving the first dose at six to seven months might prove useful. A Lancet study also mentions that the efficacy of the vaccine is good between six and nine months. In an outbreak situation, the vaccine should be given as early as possible, which should be six months,” said Dr Agrawal.

Dr Vaidehi Dande, neonatologist and paediatrician at Symbiosis Hospital in Dadar, said viral infection starts with fever and severe rhinitis lasting for four days, followed by a rash, beginning from the head behind the ears and progressing down to the neck, chest and trunk. Nearly 4-5% of children who develop measles suffer from complications, some of which, like pneumonia, are serious and life-threatening, she said.

“Long-term complications like seizures, progressive weakness leading to death are also possible. Prevention is the only cure available. An effective vaccine is freely available and it should be administered at least thrice,” she said.