19th Pune International Film Festival registration begins on piffindia.com - How to register

Delegate Registration for the 19th Pune International Film Festival has begun online on the official website of PIFF.

This year, the annual film festival organized by Pune Film Foundation and Government of Maharashtra will be held online as well as in theatres and the registration process will be different for both the platforms. PIFF will be held from March 4 to 11.

Started with the idea of building and promoting a healthy film culture in Pune, PIFF's objective is to give film lovers in the city access to global cinema and spark a cultural exchange. With discussions, lectures and masterclasses on varied topics related to the craft, we try to instil an academic flavour in the festival.

The film enthusiasts can register themselves by clicking here.

The spot registration will be done at the said screening venues including PVR, NFAI and Inox from 11 am to 7.30 pm from February 25 onwards.

The registration fee for participation in the online festival will be Rs.500/- in which 26 selected films will be shown. Whereas the registration fee for watching movies in theatres will be Rs. 600/- where the delegate will be able to watch about 150 films. This year, the films will be shown on 7 screens at 3 venues including PVR on Senapati Bapat Road, National Film Archive of India (NFAI) on Law College Road and Inox in Camp.

Steps to register