19,074 Maharashtra policemen test positive for Covid-19 so far

As many as 19,074 Maharashtra policemen out of the 2-lakh strong police force have tested positive for Covid-19 since the pandemic began, the latest statistics revealed.

Maharashtra Police’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related death toll has reached 190 till Sunday which includes 17 officers. Those testing positive include 2,077 officers and 16,997 policemen. There are a total 3,728 active cases at present while 15,156 have recovered.

“The number of policemen contracting the virus is now more in other parts of the state than in Mumbai as the contagion is spreading to the interiors and districts of Maharashtra,” said Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector general of police (Law and Order). The officer said that a similar trend is seen when it comes to fatalities. “The routine policing activities such as checking and detecting cases is on. We have created Covid-19 centres exclusively for policemen,” he said.

The police force is trying to ensure timely treatment to decrease fatalities. Further, a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been created for all policemen while special precautions have been taken for those with comorbidities such as high blood pressure and diabetes. Other measures such as regular tests, health kits, masks, pulse oximeter, sanitisers and medicines are being provided.

The force has been working in full strength to ensure compliance of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. A total 2,53,322 cases have been registered under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for violating prohibitory orders. A total 355 incidents of assault on policemen have been reported in which 894 persons have been arrested.

The policemen have also seen a large number of people seeking help on police’s emergency number 100. The emergency number has received 1,13,004 calls pertaining to Covid-19.

The police have registered 1,347 cases on illegal transport in which 34,694 arrests were made and 96,140 vehicles have been seized. The frontline workers have also faced wrath during the pandemic period as 89 policemen have been injured while there have been 73 attacks on health professionals reported.