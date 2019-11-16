19-yr-old, friend held for killing uncle

Thane: Shil-Daighar Police have arrested a teenager and his friend for beheading the uncle of the former after killing him, stuffing the head into a bag and disposing of it at the Diva dumping ground.

Police said a manhunt has been launched to nab three absconding accused.

Police said the accused, identified as Amit Nagare, 19, who is the main accused and Amar Sharma, 25.

Nagare worked as a truck cleaner and was the.nephew of deceased, Vishnu Nagare, 45. Amit resides in Dahisar Mori village with his mother and two older brothers. Vishnu also resided in the same locality.

On Friday, police learnt of a headless body being ound in the hilly area of Pimpari village in Thakurpada, which is under the jurisdiction of Shil Daighar police.

Police rushed to the spot but were unable to find the head for several hours.

The wife of the deceased, accompanied by other family members rushed to the local police station to file a missing persons' complaint on Friday. Police told them about the headless body and took them to identified the body. They identified it as that of Vishnu.

"We used mobile tower data to determine, how many numbers had been active in the crime spot in the past 24 hours. The accused, Amit's mobile number was identified as being at the crime scene. However, Amit denied involvement in the crime. It was only under intense questioning that he confessed to the crime," said a police officer.

Inspector Ramchandra Mohite said, "The accused revealed that he lured away his uncle Vishnu on the pretext of drinking at the hill. Amit told us during interrogation that he was inspired by the television serial Crime Patrol and hatched the conspiracy with four friends."

Amit told police he suspected that his uncle had performed black magic on his father, which had led to his death three year ago.

"During the interrogation, he revealed that he and his four accomplices had chopped Vishnu's head and dumped it at the Diva dumping ground, while the torso was dumped in the hills of Pimpari village in Thakurpada," Mohite said.

The accused were produced in court and remanded in police custody for seven days.