19% drop in number of new cases in state 24 hrs after Sunday surge

Mumbai: The number of new Covid-19 cases decreased by 19 and 17 per cent in the state and city respectively in the last 24 hours, as compared to the record-high number of cases reported at both levels on the day before.

On Monday, 2,436 corona cases and 60 deaths were reported in the state, taking the total to 52,667 cases and 1,695 deaths until now. In the same period, 1,430 cases were reported in Mumbai, taking its total to 31,972 so far, with the death toll crossing the 1,000-mark, as 38 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

Thirty-eight of the 60 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, 11 in Pune, three in Navi Mumbai, two each in Thane, Aurangabad city and one each in Solapur, Kalyan-Dombivli and Ratnagiri. One of those dead in Mumbai included a Bihar resident. “Fifty-four of the total deaths reported on Monday occurred in the last two days, while six were from last week,” said state surveillance officer Dr Pradip Awate.

Health officials said in 67 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths reported in the city, there were co-morbidities, including 20 per cent of those below 50 years of age. “The major co-morbidity found was diabetes (26 per cent), followed by hypertension (24 per cent), heart disease (8 per cent) and other co-morbidities (10 per cent). However, 32 per cent of patients had both diabetes and hypertension,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer.

Meanwhile, officials said, five per cent (over 1,600 people) of the active Covid-19 cases in the state are critical; about 24 per cent (over 8,000) have mild-to-moderate symptoms. Till Monday, 15,786 patients had recovered, which is 29 per cent of the total case burden. More than five lakh people, however, remain in quarantine across the state, of whom 35,479 are in institutional quarantine facilities, like hotels, lodges, guest houses, sports complexes, colleges, and schools.