19 chronic waterlogging spots to be repaired before monsoon

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 19 chronic waterlogging spots in the western suburbs, which it plans to repair before monsoon 2021.

In order to control heavy flooding caused during monsoon every year, the BMC will be carrying out repair, restructuring and desilting works in the storm water drains between Borivali and Bandra. Last week, the civic body invited tenders for 19 separate bids for the proposed Rs 125 crore budget work.

The project is a part of the civic body's phase wise restructuring plan initiated to control flood regulation in Mumbai. Presently, Mumbai is on the verge of opening up after eight months of lockdown, imposed ahead of the pandemic outbreak.

"We expect more traffic on the road during Monsoon 2021. This year traffic was lesser during monsoon but the condition was worse on roads due to heavy flooding which is why we are planning to complete the first phase of works before monsoon next year," said an official of the storm water drains department.

The development works includes construction of box drains and removal of encroachments at Chandivali nullah between SV Road (Andheri) and Borivali. Alongside these, storm water drains at Dahisar subway are also expected to be completed. Culverts at Western Express Highway (WEH) and widening of drains in Malad, Ville Parle and Khar are also expected to be done.

According to civic officials, the complete operation has been planned in a phased manner and the first phase of the work is expected to be completed by next six months. “Total completion of the project will take two years. Although we expect to complete the first two phases of desilting by the first two years" the official added.

Meanwhile another civic official stated that new waterlogging spots have emerged during this year's monsoon due to incomplete works at nullah and stormwater drains. He also mentioned that debris of metro work projects and incomplete road repair projects has led to waterlogging this year.

"The localised waterlogging spots will be fixed before monsoon 2021. The civic body will be looking into the matter in a localised manner and all the ward levels have

been informed to identify these spots at the earliest" the official stated.