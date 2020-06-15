184 Thane police personnel beat back Covid-19

As many as 184 Thane police personnel, including SRPF personnel who had contracted Covid-19, have recovered and been discharged from hospital and are ready for duty, according to Thane Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar.

The total number of corona-positive cases in the force is 262, including two deaths. Seventy-six are under treatment at hospitals in Thane and Mumbai. According to the Thane Police Commissionerate, of the 262, 21 are police inspectors, 17 of whom have recovered as on Saturday. Of the 177 constables under treatment, 126 were discharged, 50 are undergoing treatment and one death has been reported. Two female police inspectors are among those discharged, while 24 of 35 female constables too have recovered, whil one succumbed.

Fifteen of the 26 infected State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel have recovered while an officer from the Rapid Action Force is still under treatment.

According to Thane Police sources, most of the affected personnel were from Mumbra, Vartak Nagar, Naupada, Thane Nagar, Kalwa, Kopri, Wagle Estate, Bhiwandi Narpoli police station,Ulhasnagar Central police station and Ambarnath.

Senior Inspector Vijay Shinde from Shree Nnagar police station said, "A 45-year-old woman police constable posted at Shree Nagar police station in Thane has died. Her husband was in the SRPF and he was killed in in the Naxal attack in 2008. Following his death, she was given a job. She was suffering from a kidney ailment and often had to undergo dialysis."