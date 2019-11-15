18 injured during demonstration of fire-protection equipment in Raigad

Mumbai: At least 18 employees sustained injuries in a fire at a company which makes fire suppression systems in Maharashtras Raigad district on Friday, police said. A fire broke out at Cryptzo Pvt Ltd in Mangaon during a demonstration of fire-protection equipment, a police official said.

As many as 18 employees who were present during the demonstration were injured, he said. The fire was brought under control, he added. The injured employees were admitted to a government hospital at Mangaon, and the condition of seven of them was serious, the official added.