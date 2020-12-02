18 companies participate in IIT Bombay job placement drive

Students geared up for job placements of the Indian Insitute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) online on Tuesday. The first day of the institute's placement season witnessed the participation of 18 companies.

For domestic jobs, the highest number of offers were made by companies such as Microsoft, Google, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, Apple, Bain, and company, while international offers were made by Optiver.

Till now, 153 pre-placement Offers (PPO’s) have been accepted by students, which is higher than last year, according to the institute. The placement office of IIT Bombay said, "The regular recruiters have shown faith in IIT Bombay and we are anticipating more offers from these companies. Amongst the sectors, prominent hiring was done by IT/Software, Core Engineering, and Consulting."

The institute further said for the first day of placements, compensation-wise, the highest salaries (CTC) were offered by domestic offers Qualcomm- Rs 46.41 lakhs per annum, WorldQuant- Rs 39.70 lakhs per annum, Morgan Stanley- Rs 37.25 lakhs per annum, and Uber- Rs 35.38 lakhs per annum. While the highest salaries in international offers were offered by Optiver-1.57 lakh-EUR per annum.