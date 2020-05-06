165 students from Maharashtra, who were stranded in Punjab, brought back by special buses

Mumbai: One hundred and twenty students from Maharashtra, who were stranded in Punjab, brought back to Maharashtra by special buses arranged by the Maharashtra government. Among them, 15 students, including one blind student, are from Mumbai and adjoining districts.

Another 45 are on their way home. Last week, more than 1700 students were brought back from Kota in Rajasthan. NCP leader and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and NCP MP Supriya Sule took the initiative for their return.

Reshma Nair from Kalyan, Trupti Yadav from Thane, Amir Khan from Mumbra, Nikita Shukla from Mumbai, Aashiq Ahmad from Navi Mumbai, Aman Rao from Palghar, Ansh Jain from Dadar are among the students who were reached home. Twelve students from Nashik and Dhule were dropped at their home.

On Tuesday, the buses carrying 120 students reached the MET Bhujbal Knowledge City at Nashik. The rest 45 students will reach tonight. “We left Jalandhar at 12.30 am on May 3 and reached Nashik at 8 am on May 5. Our journey was very good.