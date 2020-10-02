15,591 new coronavirus cases in Maha, 424 deaths

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 15,591 new coronavirus cases, which took the total case count in the state to 14,16,513, the health department said.

With 424 COVID-19 patients succumbing, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 37,480.

On the other hand, 13,294 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total of recoveries to 11,17,720.

There are 2,60,876 active cases in the state, while 69,60,203 people have been tested so far.