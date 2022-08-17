e-Paper Get App

15-yr-old drowns after falling into raging nullah in Nallasopara

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 11:57 PM IST
15-yr-old drowns after falling into raging nullah in Nallasopara | File Photo

A Class 10 student drowned in Nallasopara (east) after falling into a stormwater drain flowing from Gaodevi Hill towards Dhaniv Naka. Senior police inspector Vilas Chougle of Pelhar police station said Diksha Yadav, 15, had gone to answer nature's call when she accidentally slipped, lost her balance and fell into the nullah that was gushing due to the heavy downpour. He added that her body has not been after 24 hours of search operations so a missing complaint is registered.

Speaking to FPJ, the girl's father Omprakash said, “My son who was the sole witness started screaming loudly after which we ran out to see what happened. I saw my daughter drowning but could not save her.”

Siddhivinayak Chawl resident Ghanshyam Yadav alleged that they have asked the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) several times to cover the nullah but in vain. VVMC Commissioner Anil Pawar was not available for comment.

Meanwhile, the body of VVMC worker Dashrath Patil, who got stuck in the muck and drowned on August 4 after he entered the Santosh Bhuvan nullah to clean it, was recovered after it bloated and floated to the top.

HomeMumbai15-yr-old drowns after falling into raging nullah in Nallasopara

