15-year-old boy from Thane wins gold medal in CISE National Athletics Championships in Pune |

Thane: The Thane boy Aaron Amit Phillip won the gold medal in the recently held CISE National Athletics championship at Balewadi Stadium in Pune. He won the medal in the under-16 category in 100 meters and 200 meters running.

The student of Shree Mawli Mandal Sanstha in Thane, Aaron successfully completed 100 m running in 11.29 seconds and 200 m running in 22.63 seconds.

The athletics coach and the management of Shree Mawli Mandal Sanstha appreciated the achievement of Aaron. He has also been selected for the upcoming SGFI competition.

"Coaches like Milind Yadav, Milind Kadam, Darshan Devrukhkar, Prathamesh Tandel, Pranay Kamble and others are working hard for improving the sports abilities of the students at Shree Mawli Mandal Sanstha," said the president of the institution Krishna Dongre.

Dongre further added, "We are paying special attention to sports. The two gold medals won by Aaron Phillips at the CISE National Athletics Championships held in Pune is an outstanding achievements for our institution. Aaron has excelled in many athletics competitions since his childhood."