15 more cases registered against Ketki Chitale for objectionable post against Sharad Pawar

A total of 15 cases have been registered at various police stations across Maharashtra against actor Ketki Chitale for allegedly sharing an objectionable post on social media about NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

The offences have been registered at Goregaon, Powai, Bhoiwada, Kalwa, Nerul, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Dehuroad, Nashik, Dhule, Akola, Amravati, Jalgaon, Satara and Osmanabad police stations.

On Monday, the police brought her home in Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai to collect electronic evidence. They have seized her phone and laptop. Chitale is currently in the custody of Thane police till May 18, and will have to appear at the other 15 police stations where the FIR has been registered against her for questioning.

The actor was taken into custody by the Thane police on Saturday and produced before a holiday court on Sunday. The police sought her remand for further investigation. Chitale has, however, refused a lawyer and has chosen to defend herself in court. The post shared by Chitale was purportedly written by someone else.

It only mentioned the surname Pawar and the age of 80. The NCP supremo is 81 years old. The post contained phrases like “hell is waiting” and “you hate Brahmins”, allegedly referring to Pawar.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 09:20 AM IST