Maharashtra HSC result: 15 lakh students heave sigh of relief

Over 15 lakh students who appeared for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 board examinations in Maharashtra sighed with relief on Thursday. The students were apprehensive as the assessment was delayed due to the lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were worried their scores would be affected if papers were corrected in a hurry but on the contrary, students claim they have performed well by achieving high scores compared to last year.

Students said they were anxiously waiting for their results as the assessment was halted, colleges were shut and result declaration was delayed. Mustafa Jawadwala, who topped KC College, Churchgate by scoring 95.23 per cent in the Commerce stream said, "I was scared on hearing the news that paper assessment was halted midway. I was worried if teachers and moderators would get sufficient time to check each and every paper at length. But I am glad and relieved to receive my scores."

While, Kaustubh Chourasia, a student of Pace Junior Science College, Borivali who scored 96.62 per cent was eagerly awaiting HSC results. Chourasia said, "I had a feeling of anxiety as processes were delayed due to the pandemic situation. I was eagerly waiting for my results. I gave my best in the exam." Tanvi Vora, a professor of Arts stream, said, "We faced several difficulties due to lockdown restrictions but we focused on completing paper assessment on priority basis."

This year, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Mumbai division allowed teachers to assess answer papers from home due to lockdown. Sandeep Sangve, Secretary of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division said, "We made provisions for teachers to collect answer papers from colleges and assess it at home to avoid any delay and prevent COVID-19 risks. Also, there were travel restrictions in Mumbai so we faced a delay in declaration of results."

The revaluation process has been shifted online this year. Students can apply for revaluation at http://verification.mh-hsc.ac.in from July 17 to August 5, 2020 by paying revaluation fees of Rs 400 per paper. Also, students can apply for verification of marks online from July 17 to 27.