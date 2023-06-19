149 Heart Attack Deaths At Mulund Hospital: Third Person Arrested

MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund |

The police have arrested a 30-year-old man for posing as a doctor with bogus certificates at MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund. This is the third arrest in the past month after an FIR was registered against Jeevan Jyot Trust (a social welfare organisation managing the hospital) and six persons for allegedly posting underqualified doctors at the hospital.

149 deaths recorded in ICU in 9 months

The complainant in the FIR, Goldy Sharma, alleged that in an RTI reply received by him, it has been revealed that almost 149 deaths were recorded in the hospital’s ICU in a span of nine months – from Feb 17 to Nov 22, 2018. The cause of death is listed as heart attack. In his statement to the police, he said that he started keeping track of the hospital’s activities after the death of his brother Rajkumar Sharma, in the ICU, on June 4, 2019.

The Free Press Journal was the first to report about the previous two arrests in the case. The report published on June 3 mentioned that a man named Chandrasekhar Bhularam Yadav, 32, was arrested by the Mulund police for allegedly issuing several death certificates that were bogus in nature. Yadav claimed to be a doctor with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree from China.

Woman held for issuing bogus death certificates

On June 2, a woman was arrested, identified as Surekha Chavan, 34; she worked at the trust as a coordinator. Police sources informed the FPJ that Chavan, like Yadav, issued bogus certificates.

On Saturday, a man named Sushant Ramchandra Jadhav was arrested. Sources revealed that Jadhav, a resident of Kalyan in Thane district, has a certificate of Bachelor of Homeopathy Medicine and Surgery (BHMS). However, he had submitted a fake MBBS degree to work at the hospital. He also attended to critical patients at the medical facility.

Meanwhile, as per the FIR that mentions the trust and six persons – Dr Bijendra Yadav, Jyoti Thakkar, JC Vakil, Ratanlal Jain, Deepak Jain and Deepti Mehta – as accused are yet to be arrested by the police. Four out of the six accused have, however, refuted their role in the crime. The police are currently interrogating the accused to know their exact role.

Read Also Thane: Crime Branch Seeks Court Permission For DNA Test Of Mulund Blast Accused Kin