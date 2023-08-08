14,000 Toilets In Mumbai: Guardian Minister Wants BMC To Continue With Tender Process

Mangal Prabhat Lodha | File pic

Guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has written to the BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal suggesting the civic administration continue the tender process for the construction of 14,000 toilets in Mumbai.

According to the letter, the BMC is constructing toilets in various parts of Mumbai and so far ‘lot 11’ has been completed. The 14,000 toilets will be constructed in ‘lot 12’ project and the tender process of the same is in the last stage. Earlier, the civic body earlier decided that a private firm will undertake the construction project under corporate social responsibility (CSR) and the tender process was put on halt.

Lodha stated that this process will take a long time and it will affect poor citizens. “The BMC should implement its earlier tender process and construct toilets on its own,” he said.

Delay in construction will keep people deprived of their basic rights

The guardian minister said that the civic body should implement its plan parallelly to construct toilets under CSR and construction must not get delayed which can lead the people to be deprived of their basic rights.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the initiative of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and directed all municipal corporations in the country to emphasize the construction of toilets in maximum number of homes.

“There is a need to construct toilets of good quality. We welcome firms which are ready for the same,” Lodha stated.

He suggested that for the interest of the public, the BMC administration should continue its earlier ‘lot 12’ tender process and run the process of construction under CSR initiative separately.

