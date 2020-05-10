Mumbai: 14 rescued after building collapses in Kandivli

On Sunday morning, a wall of a house collapsed in Kandivli (West) trapping at least five to six people.

The incident took place at Dipjyoti Chawl in Kandivli (West) at around 5:13 am on Sunday. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rushed to the spot and rescued all those trapped under the debris.

"12 persons trapped on upper floors and 2 persons trapped in the debris were rescued by fireman using various rescue tools. Search for any trapped persons is in progress," Mumbai Fire Brigade said in a statement.

“G+1 house collapsed @ Sabria Masjid, Dalji Pada, Kandavali(West) arnd 06:00. All trapped persons rescued by MCGM, Mumbai fire Brigade, Police. @NDRFHQ team on site. As reported thankfully no deaths, few injured,” NDRF director general Satyanarayan Pradhan said on Twitter.