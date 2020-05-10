Mumbai: 14 rescued after building collapses in Kandivli

On Sunday morning, a wall of a house collapsed in Kandivli (West) trapping at least five to six people.
The incident took place at Dipjyoti Chawl in Kandivli (West) at around 5:13 am on Sunday. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rushed to the spot and rescued all those trapped under the debris.
"12 persons trapped on upper floors and 2 persons trapped in the debris were rescued by fireman using various rescue tools. Search for any trapped persons is in progress," Mumbai Fire Brigade said in a statement.
“G+1 house collapsed @ Sabria Masjid, Dalji Pada, Kandavali(West) arnd 06:00. All trapped persons rescued by MCGM, Mumbai fire Brigade, Police. @NDRFHQ team on site. As reported thankfully no deaths, few injured,” NDRF director general Satyanarayan Pradhan said on Twitter.
Incidents of building collapse claimed 106 lives in Mumbai from 2015 to 2019. The information was given by Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde in a written reply to a question by Congress's Husnabanu Khalife.
"There were 1,472 incidents of building collapse (in Mumbai city and suburbs) during 2015 to 2019 in which 106 people lost their lives while another 344 were injured," said the reply.
