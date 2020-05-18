14, including BEST driver, held for liquor smuggling in Palghar

Liquor worth Rs 1.50 lakh was seized from seven vehicles, including a tempo of Mumbai's civic-run transport undertaking BEST, and 14 people arrested during checks conducted on Saturday and Sunday in Palghar district amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, police said.

The checks were conducted in areas under Valiv, Manickpur, Tulinj, Virar, Bhoisar and Gholwad police stations, an official said on Monday.

"Of the seven vehicles searched and seized, one is a BEST Tempo Traveller. Its driver Nizam Hodekar (48) had hid liquor beneath the seats. He is one of the 14 people arrested during the checks for liquor smuggling," he added.

Cases have been filed under Maharashtra Prohibition Act and for disobedience to official under section 188 of the IPC.