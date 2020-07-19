133 Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra police in 24 hrs, 2 dead

The extension of the lockdown in a couple of cities and towns in Maharashtra is exacting a toll on the already burdened police department. In the last 24 hours, 133 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the ranks of the state police force, including 19 officers, while two deaths have occurred. This is in addition to the 1,305 police personnel and 184 officers currently under treatment and 87 deaths so far, including 80 policemen and seven officers.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh admitted that since March, the police force has been at the forefront of the war on corona, guarding boundaries, containment zones, hotspots, quarantine and isolation facilities and hospitals. At the same time, they have also been keeping a close vigil on law and order, especially during the lockdown. ''At the district-level, adequate amenities are provided for the treatment of police personnel infected by the coronavirus pandemic. Day-to-day duties of police officers and other employees above 55 have been reassigned,'' he noted.

In order to relieve the already tired police force, the state government had requested the Centre to send 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces. Subsequently, these were deployed in Mumbai, Malegaon and some other locations. The state government may seek more companies, considering that Eid and Ganpati festivals are approaching.

In addition, the Maharashtra government has also deployed the state reserve police force personnel in high-risk areas, to assist local police.

Meanwhile, Deshmukh has announced that the state government will fill 12,538 different posts in the state police force by the end of December. The minister held a meeting with senior officials, including additional chief secretary (home) Sitaram Kunte. The process will be completed by December-end.