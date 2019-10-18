13 yrs after man's body found in sea, cops nab 2 of 4 accused in case

Mumbai: Thirteen years after the body of a man was recovered from the sea behind Raj Bhavan, Malabar Hill Police have finally cracked the case, arresting two persons from Haryana and Delhi. The first information report (FIR) registered 13 years ago stated that four people had allegedly killed the man, Ransingh alias Karansingh Valmiki, over a monetary dispute.

Police had found the body of an unidentified male on March 9, 2006. According to police, the murderers had wrapped the body in cloth and tossed it in the sea. A few days later, a relative of the deceased had identified him as Ransingh alias Karansingh Valmiki, who had been missing since March 5, 2006.

The relative told police Valmiki had been murdered by four men from his village, identified as Dharampal, Prempal, Virasingh Satpal, Prempal alias Babaji, over a monetary dispute. Malabar Hill Police had then registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code(IPC) section of murder (302), disappearance of evidence of the offence (201) against the four and began investigation.

Their investigation led them to Delhi and Haryana multiple times but they failed to arrest the killers. However, recently, they received information that one of the accused, Satpal, was currently residing in the slums of Krishna Colony in Faridabad, Haryana. Following the tip-off, a police team immediately left for Haryana and arrested Satpal after a brief search operation.

Satpal led police to the second accused in the case, Babaji Valmiki, who lived in Jagadamba Nagar in Malaviya Nagar, New Delhi. The police team searched the entire area along with local police but they could not find him. However, they found his wife in the course of their search operation and the details she provided helped them nab him just as he was about to flee the spot.