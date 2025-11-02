128 Victims, ₹101 Crore Lost: Mumbai Police Launch Drive Against ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud To Protect Senior Citizens

128 Victims, ₹101 Crore Lost: Mumbai Police Launch Drive Against ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a bid to curb the rising menace of cyber fraud, the Mumbai Police have launched a citywide awareness campaign to protect senior citizens from the alarming trend of ‘digital arrest’ scams. The initiative involves door-to-door visits, interactive sessions, and the distribution of educational pamphlets in English and Marathi, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Cyber Cell Launches Awareness Campaign for Senior Citizens on ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam



The Mumbai Police Crime Branch Cyber Cell has launched a special awareness campaign to educate senior citizens about the ‘digital arrest’ scam.



As part of this initiative, 98 police personnel… pic.twitter.com/g5SLzs93Bv — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 2, 2025

Scammers Posing as Officials Trap Elderly Victims

Over the past two years, cybercrime cases involving senior citizens have surged across Mumbai. Fraudsters, often posing as senior police officers or officials from agencies such as the CBI, ED, or RBI, contact victims and accuse them of being involved in money laundering or criminal activities.

In many cases, the elderly are coerced into staying on video calls for hours or even days, while scammers conduct fake online “court proceedings”. Victims are then tricked into transferring money to multiple bank accounts under the guise of “verification” or “investigation.”

According to police data, Mumbai has already recorded 128 such cases this year alone, with losses amounting to a staggering ₹101 crore.

Police Step In With Door-to-Door Awareness Campaign

Recognising the growing threat, the Cyber Crime Branch has initiated an outreach programme starting from Zone 9, covering the city’s western suburbs. Nearly 100 police personnel, including senior officers from five regional cyber police stations, have reached out to 847 senior citizens so far.

During these sessions, officers have emphasised that no law permits digital arrest, and no government agency demands money or video calls from citizens. The elderly have also been encouraged to contact the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 immediately upon receiving any suspicious calls.

Pamphlets explaining the modus operandi of fraudsters and offering simple safety tips have been widely circulated as part of the drive.

Victims Share Harrowing Experiences

Recent incidents have underscored the scale of the problem. A 72-year-old businessman from Mumbai reportedly lost ₹58 crore to cybercriminals posing as law enforcement officials. In another case, a retired banker and his wife were held hostage on a video call for three days and coerced into transferring ₹50.5 lakh.

‘Protecting Citizens Through Awareness’

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Purushottam Karad said the campaign has received positive feedback from the elderly community. “Our goal is to ensure that no senior citizen falls prey to such scams. We are committed to safeguarding citizens through constant awareness and community participation,” he said.

The initiative is being carried out under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Deven Bharati, Joint Commissioner (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam, and the cyber crime team.