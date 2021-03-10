124 arrested, tickets worth Rs 34 lakh seized in WR's special drive against tout

The Western Railway (WR) on Tuesday said that 124 people were arrested, and tickets worth Rs 34 lakh were seized in a special drive against tout.
The WR in a statement said that 119 persons were arrested in 115 cases, and 2471 tickets including E-tickets, cum reservation tickets worth Rs 31,50,515 were seized in a special drive against touts. "Similarly, in another case of booking E-tickets using Red Bull, Tatkaladda, and Pro extension software, 5 persons were arrested in 5 cases and 33 E-tickets valuing worth Rs. 2,81,614 were seized from them," WR added.
Sumit Thakur, Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, in a statement said that a special team of detective wing of RPF Crime Branch, cyber cell, and divisions was formed for the drive against touts. "Western Railway has appealed all its passengers to refrain from buying tickets from touts. Passengers have also been alerted against the various modus operandi of touts through awareness campaigns being run by WR on different mediums as well as through announcement on public announcement system," he said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)