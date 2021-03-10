124 arrested, tickets worth Rs 34 lakh seized in WR's special drive against tout

The Western Railway (WR) on Tuesday said that 124 people were arrested, and tickets worth Rs 34 lakh were seized in a special drive against tout.

The WR in a statement said that 119 persons were arrested in 115 cases, and 2471 tickets including E-tickets, cum reservation tickets worth Rs 31,50,515 were seized in a special drive against touts. "Similarly, in another case of booking E-tickets using Red Bull, Tatkaladda, and Pro extension software, 5 persons were arrested in 5 cases and 33 E-tickets valuing worth Rs. 2,81,614 were seized from them," WR added.