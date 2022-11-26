12 IEDs recovered by CRPF and State police from Burha Pahar

e-Paper Get App
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the State Police in a joint operation recovered 12 IEDs concealed by the Naxals in the ‘Burha Pahar’ region of the Jharkhand’s Garhwa district along its border with Chhattisgarh.

FPJ Bureau Updated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 01:24 AM IST
Photo: Twitter Image
The CRPF has establisheds its camp to prevent any Naxal activity in the region under the operation ‘Octapus’.

During the routine patrol on Thursday, the troops of 203 CoBRA recovered 12 improvised-explosive devices (IEDs) concealed in the thick foliage area of village Thalia under the police station Samari limits, Balrampur, Chhattisgarh. Adhering to safety procedures, the IEDs were destroyed, said an official.

