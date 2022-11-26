12 IEDs recovered by CRPF and State police from Burha Pahar

Photo: Twitter Image

Mumbai: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the State Police in a joint operation recovered 12 IEDs concealed by the Naxals in the ‘Burha Pahar’ region of the Jharkhand’s Garhwa district along its border with Chhattisgarh.

The CRPF has establisheds its camp to prevent any Naxal activity in the region under the operation ‘Octapus’.

Read Also State Election Commissioner asks to prepare an accurate voters list for upcoming Mumbai civic polls

During the routine patrol on Thursday, the troops of 203 CoBRA recovered 12 improvised-explosive devices (IEDs) concealed in the thick foliage area of village Thalia under the police station Samari limits, Balrampur, Chhattisgarh. Adhering to safety procedures, the IEDs were destroyed, said an official.