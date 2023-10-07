 12-Hour Shutdown Of Water Supply In Navi Mumbai On October 9 For MSEDCL Works; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai12-Hour Shutdown Of Water Supply In Navi Mumbai On October 9 For MSEDCL Works; Check Details

12-Hour Shutdown Of Water Supply In Navi Mumbai On October 9 For MSEDCL Works; Check Details

Water supply is expected to resume on the morning of Tuesday, October 10, across all nodes in Navi Mumbai, albeit with low pressure. Both NMMC and CIDCO have issued appeals for residents to store water and use it judiciously during this period.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
12-Hour Shutdown Of Water Supply In Navi Mumbai On October 9 For MSEDCL Works; Check Details | Pexels

There will be no water supply in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area, including Kharghar and Kamothe, on the evening of October 9. This 12-hour shutdown is necessary to facilitate electrical supply work by MSEDCL, as announced by the NMMC.

According to the NMMC's water supply department, the shutdown will occur at the Bhokarpada water treatment plant. Consequently, there will be no water supply in the Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli wards.

Water supply will resume on Tuesday morning

The impact of this shutdown will also extend to CIDCO-administered areas, including Kamothe and Kharghar nodes. Residents are advised to store water and use it sparingly during this period.

Furthermore, the Maharashtra Jal Pradhikaran (MJP) has scheduled a shutdown from 9 am on October 9 (Monday) until October 10 (Tuesday) for various maintenance works. As a result, there will be no water supply in Kalamboli, New Panvel, Karanjade, and Kalundre nodes during this period.

Water supply is expected to resume on the morning of Tuesday, October 10, across all nodes in Navi Mumbai, albeit with low pressure. Both NMMC and CIDCO have issued appeals for residents to store water and use it judiciously during this period.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC's Parks & Tree Authority Warns To Remove Ads From Trees In 3 Days Or Face Action
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: In A Major Milestone, MMRDA Completes Concrete Casting Of Huge Pile Cap For Cable-Stayed...

Mumbai: In A Major Milestone, MMRDA Completes Concrete Casting Of Huge Pile Cap For Cable-Stayed...

Mumbai News: CM Shinde Directs District Collectors To File Ground Report On Health Establishments...

Mumbai News: CM Shinde Directs District Collectors To File Ground Report On Health Establishments...

Mumbai Double Murder Case: Court To Pronounce Quantum Of Sentence To Chintan Upadhyay, Three Others...

Mumbai Double Murder Case: Court To Pronounce Quantum Of Sentence To Chintan Upadhyay, Three Others...

WATCH: Man's Morning Workout At Railway Station Platform Goes Viral

WATCH: Man's Morning Workout At Railway Station Platform Goes Viral

‘Naresh Goyal's Arrest As Per Law, Custody Needed As He Was Uncooperative, Evasive’: ED To...

‘Naresh Goyal's Arrest As Per Law, Custody Needed As He Was Uncooperative, Evasive’: ED To...