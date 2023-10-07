12-Hour Shutdown Of Water Supply In Navi Mumbai On October 9 For MSEDCL Works; Check Details | Pexels

There will be no water supply in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area, including Kharghar and Kamothe, on the evening of October 9. This 12-hour shutdown is necessary to facilitate electrical supply work by MSEDCL, as announced by the NMMC.

According to the NMMC's water supply department, the shutdown will occur at the Bhokarpada water treatment plant. Consequently, there will be no water supply in the Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli wards.

Water supply will resume on Tuesday morning

The impact of this shutdown will also extend to CIDCO-administered areas, including Kamothe and Kharghar nodes. Residents are advised to store water and use it sparingly during this period.

Furthermore, the Maharashtra Jal Pradhikaran (MJP) has scheduled a shutdown from 9 am on October 9 (Monday) until October 10 (Tuesday) for various maintenance works. As a result, there will be no water supply in Kalamboli, New Panvel, Karanjade, and Kalundre nodes during this period.

Water supply is expected to resume on the morning of Tuesday, October 10, across all nodes in Navi Mumbai, albeit with low pressure. Both NMMC and CIDCO have issued appeals for residents to store water and use it judiciously during this period.

