12 cops from Oshiwara police station test positive for COVID-19, 14 others quarantined

Mumbai: Twelve police personnel from Oshiwara police station tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Friday, taking the toll to 762 in Mumbai Police department. All the policemen who had tested positive were either sent to quarantine centres or asked to home quarantine themselves. Meanwhile, their families will also be tested for the virus.

According to a senior police official, apart from the 12 policemen who tested positive, 14 others were also put under home quarantine, who had come in contact with those infected with COVID-19. Sunil Bonde, Assistant Commissioner of Police said those tested positive for Coronavirus include four officers and eight constables.

All those infected are undergoing treatment at various quarantine centres and belong to Oshiwara police station's detection unit. Bonde said, these policemen were deployed at containment zones for crowd management and patrolling. Moreover, this team was also deployed at the spots where stranded migrant labourers were sent in buses and helped in the process of repatriation.

The medical team from civic hospitals has been informed about the incident and efforts of contact tracing are underway to ascertain who all had come in contact with the policemen who have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.