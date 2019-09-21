116 dengue cases reported in Nagpur this year

Nagpur: Continuous fluctuation in weather has led to increase in dengue cases in Nagpur. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation malaria and filarial department has witnessed a spike in dengue cases and since January this year, 116 dengue cases have been reported, but no one died of the vector-borne disease.

In 2018, 565 people were tested positive of dengue and two had succumbed. According to the government statistics, in September, 42 patients have tested positive, while in August, 49 people were tested positive of dengue.

“The statistics show there has been 185 per cent rise in dengue cases reported in first 18 days of September,” said an official. Health experts said, “The sudden change in temperature makes the body vulnerable to diseases.

Constant oscillation between hot, humid and wet weather makes it favourable for micro-organisms to reproduce and multiply.” Symptoms of viral fever are similar to that of dengue, malaria and swine flu — patients complain of severe headache, high grade fever, abdominal pain, body ache and vomiting for over 48-72 hours.

The usual flu medications are ineffective in dealing with this fever. Dr Om Shrivastava, an infectious diseases expert, attributed the rise in viral ailments to the sudden rise in temperature.

“People need to visit the doctor immediately, as the symptoms are quite similar to those of dengue, malaria, leptospirosis and chikungunya. Take medication as prescribed by the health specialist and don’t attempt any home remedies,” he added.