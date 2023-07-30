112, An Umbrella Helpline For Different Emergencies

Almost all of us know that police help can be sought by dialling 100. However, many of us get befuddled when there is a medical emergency or a fire mishap and start mindlessly browsing the internet in search of helpline numbers.

112 distress helpline

The crux of the matter is that an all-inclusive helpline number already exists, but many aren't aware of the same. Under the 'One Country, One Emergency Number' initiative, the Centre had launched 112 as the helpline for those in distress. This round-the-clock service is available across India and the most striking feature is that you're in whichever state, the number will connect you to the local police of your current location.

Dialling 112, one gets access to emergency services like police, fire brigade and ambulance. The three-digits can also be keyed in a phone if women feel unsafe or one finds a child stuck in a precarious situation.

Categorically speaking about Maharashtra, two centres have been set up in Nagpur and Navi Mumbai to monitor calls received on 112. After getting a call, it's routed to the local police and the patrol van nearest to the spot is dispatched for quick help. According to the Police, the main control room receives 2,000 calls daily, including those received on 100.

At times, senior citizens reach out to cops via 112 when they are in need of medicines or feel panicked. In such cases, a constable delivers drugs to elderly callers and cops visit the house of scared senior citizens and dispel their fear. If a woman in distress dials 112, the call is routed to the police van nearest to the aggrieved for quick help.

In case of fire-related calls, a team of local police is first sent to the spot and simultaneously the fire brigade is alerted. If a caller requires an ambulance, the details of the person are taken and forwarded to an ambulance service provider.

Threat dials

Since January, the control room has received around 30 threat calls. A police official said that in February, a 112 caller threatened to blow up the houses of Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani and Dharmendra. The call was received by the Nagpur control room.

POINTERS :

Maharashtra has 2 centres for dial 112 service

One is in Nagpur and other in Navi Mumbai

Panicked elderly and those in need of medicines have availed the service

Calls are routed to police van nearest to those in distress

