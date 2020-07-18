11-yr-old girl hangs self while playing

In a freak accident, an 11-year-old girl died while playing with her siblings at home in Kashimira, Mira Road. Police said that the girl was playing in the house with her dupatta with her two siblings when it got entangled around her neck and she died due to suffocation.

The incident occurred in the staff room of a security guard in a building located in the posh Srushti area on Thursday night. She climbed onto an empty cooking gas cylinder to touch the ceiling when her dupatta allegedly got entangled in a rod. In her desperate attempt to pull out her dupatta, the cylinder gave away and the girl was left hanging from the rod. Her sister raised an alarm, alerting their mother who with the help of neighbours brought the girl down and rushed her to a nearby hospital. However, she was declared dead on arrival. The girl’s father works as a security guard of the same complex. The police have ruled out any foul play. The body was sent for an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death.

“We have registered a case of accidental death,” said Senior Police Inspector-Sanjay Hazare. The height of the room in which the five member family stayed was around six feet, police said.