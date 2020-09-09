11-year-old dead, 3 injured in a house collapse at Panvel

An 11-year-old girl died and three others were injured after their house collapsed on Tuesday morning in Pendhar in Panvel. The injured have been admitted in Sai Hospital in Panvel and their conditions are said to be stable.

Police said that the house which was in a chawl, collapsed at around 8 am on Tuesday when only children were inside the home. The deceased has been identified as Hina Munnar Harijan.

Kashinath Chavan, senior police inspector from Taloja police stations said that the elder brother of the deceased, Santosh Harijan, is currently in the hospital. “When the house collapsed, Hina was sleeping while their siblings were inside,” said Chavan, adding that their parents were not at home.

Hansika Harijan and Anpan Harijan received minor injuries and after first aid, they were discharged from the hospital. However, their elder brother Santosh is admitted at the hospital.

After the incident, the fire brigade team reached at the spot and removed debris. “Since the incident happened in the morning, the rescue operation was carried out without wasting any time,” said a senior official from Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

According to PMC official, the family was residing on rent and the owner of the chawl is Uday Ghana Patil. “We are checking whether the chawl was legal and how many similar chawls are there which are in a dangerous condition,” said the official. Meanwhile, the Taloja police registered an accidental death report and started the investigation.