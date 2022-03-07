11 students of Panvel and Kharghar return safely from Ukraine

Out of 32 students from the Raigad district, 28 students have reached home safely from Ukraine, informed the district administration. Of the 28 students who returned, there are 11 students from Panvel, Kamothe and Kalamboli. They were struck in different parts of the war-ravaged Ukraine.

As per the Raigad district information official, a total of 32 relatives of students approached them after they had issued a helpline number in February after Russia attacked Ukraine. Till March 6 evening, a total of 28 students reached their homes safely.

An official from the district administration informed that they are constantly in touch with students’ families and updating about students.

Of the remaining 4 students, two students are on the way and two are stranded in Sumy City in Ukraine and Budapest in Hungary.

As per the data shared by the district administration, there are a total of 11 students from Kharghar, Panvel and Kamothe areas were stranded in Ukraine and they returned home safely.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 10:07 AM IST