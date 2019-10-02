11 months on, CCTV cameras not installed at MU Kalina campus

Mumbai: It has been 10 months now, students of Mumbai University (MU) are still residing in fear as over 300 Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras have not been installed at Kalina campus. These cameras were supposed to be installed in December 2018 but till date the project has not even started.

These cameras were supposed to be installed following the sexual assault of the Post-Graduate (PG) female student on campus by an unidentified person. In November last year, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of MU informed university officials to install CCTV cameras to enhance safety and security of students on campus.

Students reveal these claims and plans have not been implemented even after 10 months. Falguni Ghodke, a student, said, “We do not have a single CCTV camera on campus at the entry or exit points.

Many of us reside on campus and travel within the campus area for our lectures. The campus area gets lonely in the evening and we are scared to even venture out for photocopies, scanning or other documentation work.”

Lack of funds is the major reason for delay in implementation of this project, according to the authorities of MU. Supriya Karande, a senate member, said,

“Initially, a budget of Rs six crore was sanctioned for this project, but now it has been increased to Rs 10 crore. Still, we need more funds to begin implementation of CCTV cameras on a priority basis.”

Students claim they have been continuously complaining about the lack of security measures. Kirtan Punjabi, a student, said, “The university is lethargic in its approach to prep up security and create a safe environment. It seems like they will start implementing things only after the occurrence of another untoward incident.”