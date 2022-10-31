e-Paper Get App
11 from Maharashtra get Home Minister's Special Operation Medal

According to an official notification, among the awardees, 19 police personnel are from Delhi, 16 from Punjab, 13 from Telangana, 11 from Maharashtra and four from Jammu and Kashmir.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
11 from Maharashtra get Home Minister's Special Operation Medal | File Photo
As many as 63 police personnel belonging to five states were on Monday named for the 'Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal' for the year 2022.

The awardees include two additional director general of police rank officers, two deputy inspector general of police (DIG) rank officers, two assistant inspector general of police rank officers, two superintendent of police (SP) and three deputy SP rank officers.

The others are inspector, sub inspector, head constable, and constable rank police personnel.

