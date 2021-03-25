11 bars, pubs raided just 2 days after police transfers

Two days after transferring over 86 police officers including 65 from the Mumbai Crime Branch alone, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday night conducted multiple raids at various bars and other establishments in the city. As per the police, a total of 11 establishments have been raided and police booked over 100 people for violating guidelines. According to a senior police officer, the raid will continue for the next couple of days.

On Wednesday night, the Mumbai crime branch formed multiple teams and raided 11 establishments across the city including orchestra bars, hukka parlours, matka and gambling dens. According to the police, these establishments were found operating beyond stipulated period and no Covid-19 norms were followed by them.

During the raid, over 100 people were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and for violating Covid-19 norms.

The development comes after the former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh last week accused the state home minister Anil Deshmukh of allegedly directing suspended API Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars and other establishments. The allegations were denied by Deshmukh.