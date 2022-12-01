10 Naxal backers involved in extortion nabbed

FP NEW SERVICE

Mumbai: The Gadchiroli police have arrested 10 Naxal sympathisers for allegedly carrying out extortion activities on behalf of Naxals. The suspects were allegedly involved in an extortion bid of Rs70 lakh from a person who was involved in the construction of a river bridge in the Permili area earlier this month.

“On Nov 5, around 12 Naxal sympathisers, including a few armed men, had visited a site where the work of a river bridge within Permili was underway. They demanded Rs70 lakh by showing a CPI (Maoist)'s South Gadchiroli Division Committee letterhead and threatened those associated with the work with dire consequences,” a police official said, adding that the accused had given three days time to pay the amount. The accused had also threatened to commit arson and destroy property at the site if their demand is not met.

Those arrested have been identified as Chainu Atram, Danu Atram, Shamrao Veladi, Sanjay Veladi, Kishore Soyam, Baaju Atram, Maniram Atram, Joga Madavi, Lalsu Talande, and Bajrang Madavi. “We have also seized some Naxal literature, an SLR magazine, 19 live cartridges (of SLR), two rifles and two motorcycles,” the officer said.



According to Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Mr Neelotpal, Maoists observe People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week from Dec 2 to Dec 8, in honour of deceased leaders of the CPI (Maoist) armed wing. During this period there is an increase in rebellious activities such as extortion bids, blocking of roads, erection of Maoist memorials and cases of arson, among other crimes.