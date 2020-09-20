106-yr-old Thane woman wins battle against COVID-19

A 106-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane district defeated COVID-19 and was discharged from hospital on Sunday with doctors and nurses giving her a warm farewell.

With happiness writ large on her face, the woman proudly displayed her discharge certificate to the media before walking out of the hospital after a 10-day stay.

After the Dombivli-based centenarian contracted the disease, no hospital was initially ready to admit her due to her age, said her daughter-in-law, who were happy to see her mother-in-law discharged from the hospital after recovering from the disease.

She was finally admitted 10 days back to the COVID-19 treatment facility set up by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) at Savlaram Krida Sankul (sports complex) and doctors and medical teams there took proper care of her, the daughter-in-law said.

"We are really thankful to the hospital's medical team who took proper care of her and helped her in defeating the coronavirus," she said.

Dr Rahul Ghule, managing director of 'One Rupee Clinic' which is managing this COVID-19 treatment facility, appreciated his team for taking care of the elderly woman.

"We are happy that she successfully responded to the treatment," he said, adding that the hospital was opened on July 27, and so far it has treated 1,100 COVID-19 patients.

'One Rupee Clinics', which charge Re 1 per patient for their services, have been set up at select stations on the Central Railway's suburban section to provide emergency help to rail accident victims and give medical treatment to the general public.

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackery took to Twitter to laud the KDMC staff and Shiv Sena's Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde for providing proper treatment to the elderly woman.

He said the blessings of the woman and many more like her "keep us all going strong".

KDMC spokesperson Madhuri Phopale said so far 38,301 COVID-19 cases have been reported from areas falling under the civic limits and of these, 762 have died due to the disease.

As of now, there are 5,451 active COVID-19 cases in Kalyan-Dombivli while 32,088 patients have recovered, she said.