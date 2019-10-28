106 deaths since 2018 due to wrong parking on Express-way

Mumbai: A study conducted by a non-governmental organisation has revealed that 106 people died in accidents due to parking on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway from 2018 till date.

The main cause of these accidents were vehicles being parked wrongly on the expressway, which were dashed by a speeding vehicle from behind.

Recently, three people were killed and nearly 14 others injured when a bus hit a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune highway. The mishap took place in Kamshet area around 4 am when the private bus, carrying around 35 passengers, was on way to Kolhapur from Mumbai.

This incident shed light on such cases wherein a wrong parking on the expressway leads to fatal accidents. The Save Life Foundation had recently released a study, which revealed that 106 persons died in freak accidents, wherein a speeding vehicle dashed a stationary vehicle from behind.

These freak fatal accidents can be largely attributed to the wrong parking sense of motorists that allows them to stop and park vehicles on highways and expressways, where vehicles are not meant to be stopped.

Wrong parking apart, the accidents can also be attributed to the adrenaline-rush of a driver to overtake the vehicle ahead, not using the proper lane to overtake and driving on the expressway with non-permissible speed limits.

Hence, it is a huge challenge for the state highway police to monitor the speeding vehicles on the expressway and prosecute the drivers in time.

In a bid to attain zero casualties on the old Mumbai Pune Highway, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) had appointed Save Life Foundation to ascertain the exact cause of accidents and to help implement preventive measures.

According to the data available from 2014-19, the number of road accidents reported on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway (erstwhile NH 4 and NH 48) were 6,504, in which 2,474 people lost their lives.

Around 1,334 accidents were reported in 2014-15, 1,166 in 2016, 1,036 in 2017 and 1,026 in 2018 on this highway. In 2019, 608 accidents have occurred so far. As per the records, Pune city and rural have witnessed the highest cases of accidents, while Satara is the third.