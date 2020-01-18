104 Maha students attend Pariksha pe Charcha

New Delhi: In the third edition of Prime Minister Modi's "Town Hall" interaction programme of "Pariksha pe Charcha" at Talkatora Stadium here on Monday at 11am, 104 students from Maharashtra have been selected to participate.

Officials said these students, escorted by 13 teachers, are arriving here on Saturday and they are among 2,000 students picked up from across the country. The event is to be live telecast on all channels of Dordarshan as well as on the All India Radio channels, including its FM channel.

To make the programme more student-centric, for the first time, the students will themselves moderate the one-hour programme of the prime minister, the officials said. They said four students, two boys and two girls, from the Kendriya Vidyalaya schools have been selected to compere the programme.

The prime minister has urged the students from all over the country in class VI to XII to watch and hear the programme live on TV and AIR to learn from him how to remain stress-free during the examination.