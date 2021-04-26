10,193 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, 139 deaths

Pune district in Maharashtra reported 10,193 new coronavirus cases and 139 fatalities on Sunday, which took its infection tally to 7,93,186 and death toll to 12,306, an official said.

Of the new cases, 4,631 were from the areas located within the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the caseload has now reached 4,00,117, he said.

A total of 4,759 patients recovered from the infection in the district during the day.

With 2,265 new cases in Pimpri Chinchwad, an industrial township near Pune city, the COVID-19 tally there has gone up to 2,00,667.